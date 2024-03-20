Ukraine's budget has received temporary funding from the European Union's Ukraine Programme, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said via the Telegram application on Wednesday.
Bloomberg News reported that the Finance Ministry's website stated that the money would be used to finance the government's social and humanitarian expenses. The next payment of 1.5 billion euros is scheduled to be disbursed in April, depending on the progress of implementation of the reforms.
