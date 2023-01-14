“We will provide light and communication, no matter how hard they try to deprive us of it,” the Ukrainian chancellor said on his Telegram page.

Tymoshenko pointed out that “the Ukrainian authorities have recently focused their efforts on providing the necessary equipment for vital infrastructure, in light of the continued Russian missile attacks on the country’s energy sector.”

The Ukrainian official revealed that “Kyiv received more than 300,000 electric generators of various capacities and varying levels during the past year.”

Ukraine has obtained power generators from several countries, companies and donors during the past months to fill the severe shortage of electricity throughout the country.

And the Ukrainian authorities say that “a decision was taken to simplify and facilitate the import of this equipment to bridge the energy gap.”

Since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has received 8,000 generators from several countries, as Tymoshenko confirmed that his country had received thousands of generators during the first days of January.

Tymoshenko said that the Ukrainian authorities are working “systematically to solve problems related to providing the population with all the energy and services they need.”

“People should have access to health services, education and social services,” he added.

The Ukrainian authorities are replacing less powerful generators with more powerful and capable ones, to ensure that the power system operates sustainably.

In addition to the significant damage to the energy system and infrastructure as a result of repeated Russian strikes on power distribution networks and electricity generation plants, the Internet and communications sector was also affected by many disruptions.

According to Tymoshenko, Kyiv has facilitated the import of parts and services related to the “Starlink” system for communications and the Internet, as the government brought about 8,000 pieces of equipment last December alone.

The Ukrainian official pointed out that Kyiv will get more generators, in addition to more services provided by the “Starlink” system.

Legalization continues

• The energy operator in Ukraine said on Friday that the deficit continues in the energy system, but it expected a gradual rise in temperatures across the country by the end of the week, which would lead to lower consumption.

• The company announced the continued implementation of the rationing policy to limit consumption, and considered that exceeding the permissible consumption limits leads to the risk of shutting down the energy system to prevent any emergency or loss of energy.

• The company stated that “the general deficit in the energy system comes as a result of massive missile attacks and Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.”

• She pointed out that “the Russian forces temporarily occupied a number of power stations that produce electricity for the Ukrainians, including the Zaporizhya station, whose capacity could cover Ukraine completely.”

Darkness and frost

The issue of energy is a major challenge for Ukraine in light of the severe shortage of electricity and power outages in most parts of the country, as Kyiv is trying to restore order and secure electricity for millions of citizens across the country.

Ukrainians are plunged into darkness and cold during the winter, due to the lack of electricity in the power system.

Satellite images from space showed darkness over the entire territory of Ukraine, as a result of the missile strikes and damage to the country’s energy systems.

The authorities adopt an emergency system in distributing energy, giving priority to energy supplies to hospitals and vital facilities.

Concurrently, workers from certified energy companies seek to repair the damage caused by repeated Russian strikes on the country’s infrastructure.

During the past few days, several local reports reported that power was completely cut off in a number of Ukrainian towns and cities, in exchange for massive rationing of feeding hours in most Ukrainian cities.

Residents of some Ukrainian towns have come to rely mainly on firewood and traditional materials for heating, especially in light of the continuous hours of rationing accompanied by frost.

Two months ago, the Ukrainian authorities established fixed emergency points to help residents charge their phones and get hot meals in a number of cities and towns.