Ukraine received the first American Patriot air defense systems and deployed French light tanks “AMX-10” on the battlefield, according to what the Ukrainian authorities announced Wednesday, at a time when Kiev is preparing a major counterattack.

“Today our beautiful Ukrainian skies have become safer with the arrival of Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on Twitter, thanking the United States, Germany and the Netherlands for “fulfilling their promise.”

Washington pledged in mid-December, during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States, to provide his country with its advanced air defense system at a time when Russia bombed Ukrainian energy facilities.

Zelensky said at the time that this system would “significantly” enhance Ukraine’s defense against Russian attacks, stressing that it would only be used “defensively” and not to hit Russian territory.

In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that his military would find a “way” to circumvent the Patriot system.

The Netherlands announced on January 20 that it would help supply Ukraine with Patriot systems by supplying two launchers and missiles, as part of a “joint” delivery with the United States and Germany.

Germany also pledged on January 5 to provide the Patriot system to Ukraine.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian army announced, on Wednesday, the deployment of French “AMX-10” light tanks, used mainly in “reconnaissance missions”, without specifying their number.

The United States is leading an international campaign to provide assistance to Ukraine, after it quickly formed a coalition of dozens of countries to support Kiev since the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine in February 2022.