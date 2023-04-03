Ukraine received the first tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the amount of $2.7 billion. This was announced on Monday, April 3, by the head of the Ukrainian National Bank Andriy Pyshny.

“Ukraine has received the first tranche from the IMF under the new extended financing program,” he wrote on social networks.

On March 31, the IMF Executive Board approved the allocation of $15.6 billion to Ukraine as part of a four-year loan program. This is the largest loan for Ukraine and the first significant IMF financing package for a country in the territory of which hostilities are taking place. Then the statement of the fund indicated that in the near future Kyiv would receive the first tranche in the amount of about $2.7 billion.

The program is part of a $115 billion international support package for Ukraine.

Prior to that, on February 17, the press service of the fund reported that the IMF had reached an agreement with Kiev on monitoring the economy, which allows us to move on to discussing a full-scale lending program for the country.

Meanwhile, experts believe that debt repayment could become a serious problem for the Ukrainian authorities, since loans from the IMF are more expensive than from other donors. A better alternative, in their opinion, would be grants, but Kyiv continues to receive money on credit.