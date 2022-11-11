Poland hands over 1,500 Starlink satellite internet stations to Ukraine

Kyiv received more than 1,500 Starlink satellite Internet terminals from the American company Space X from Poland, said Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov in his Telegram-channel.

He posted a photo with 1570 terminals that Warsaw handed over. According to the minister, receiving such assistance is now very important, since Ukraine has problems with electricity. “When the light disappears, mobile operators and providers do not work in some regions,” he added. According to the politician, the stations will help provide Ukrainians with public Wi-Fi points.

It is expected that part of the terminals will be handed over to civil authorities in the southern and eastern regions of the country. In addition, they will provide “Ukrzheldoroga”. Fedorov added that since February, Kyiv has received more than 20,000 terminals as aid, 5,000 of them with the support of the Polish government.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that Kyiv would ask for help from partners if it needed to pay for the work of Starlink satellites.