RIA Novosti: Ukraine was given only half of the financial assistance promised by the West

For two years, the Ukrainian budget has received only half of the financial assistance promised by Western countries and institutions. This conclusion has been reached RIA News.

Representatives of the agency studied data from the websites of the government and the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and a number of other states, as well as some international organizations and came to the conclusion that the country received half as much of the funds they promised. It is noted that only loans and grants were considered, since government guarantees provide funding from the World Bank or other international institutions. Money for military and humanitarian needs, as well as funding for public organizations, was not taken into account in the analysis.

According to data as of early October, foreign governments, international organizations and financial institutions have given Ukraine $65 billion. Western countries and organizations became the main donors to the country’s budget. Thus, the largest amount of monetary assistance was from the United States – $22.9 billion. The previously leading European Union was in second place with an indicator of $22.6 billion. The third largest volume of financial assistance is the International Monetary Fund, which provided Ukraine with $6.3 billion. Canada and Japan closed the top five with $3.7 billion and $2.1 billion, respectively. The top ten also included the World Bank, Great Britain, Germany, the European Investment Bank, France and Italy, which in total provided about $6.7 billion in aid to Ukraine.

However, the full amount promised to Ukraine was $137 billion, more than double what was announced. Thus, the largest difference between the promised and already allocated funding was recorded in the European Union – 57.2 billion. According to researchers, this is explained by the fact that 54 billion is planned to be allocated in 2024-2027, and the rest is macro-aid until the end of 2023. Among the states that did not fulfill their financial promises, RIA Novosti singled out South Korea, which did not provide a single dollar of the promised eight billion. In turn, Italy, Germany and Spain, on the contrary, fully fulfilled their promises.

“It is interesting that the United States promised about 26.4 billion dollars, but, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance, only 22.8 billion were received. At the same time, the NBU reported that $29 billion had been received into its accounts from Americans; it is unknown where the $7.2 billion difference was sent,” agency representatives noted.

In October, the American publication The Hill stated that Western countries were starting to get tired of helping Ukraine.