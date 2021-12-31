Ukrainian enterprise “Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant named after AM Makarov “(” Yuzhmash “) received an order for the production of the main structure of the first stage of the American Antares launch vehicle. About it informs Defense Express with reference to the press service of the enterprise.

Yuzhmash noted that the customer had decided on the configuration of Antares, and this allowed to conclude an agreement. Deputy General Director of the enterprise Konstantin Zavgorodniy stressed that the past products for the rocket were accepted without any complaints, which made it possible to obtain a new contract.

Earlier, the former head of the State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSAU) and director of the private company Kurs Orbital, Vladimir Usov, spoke about the fall in the economic performance of Ukrainian enterprises in the rocket industry. According to him, Ukrainian enterprises need to be restructured to fit the realities of the market.

In July, the Russian government approved negotiations between the Energomash Research and Production Association (NPO) and Orbital Sciences. The topic of the talks will be the conclusion of a contract for the use of RD-181M rocket engines. Russia also supplies RD-180 and RD-181 engines for Atlas and Antares missiles.

The Antares single-use launch vehicle was developed by Orbital Sciences. The rocket is designed to launch a payload weighing up to eight tons into low-earth orbit.