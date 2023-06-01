Ukrainian president attends European Political Community summit in Moldova; main subjects are security and energy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Moldova this Thursday morning (June 1, 2023) to participate in the 2nd Summit of the European Political Community. Next to the Moldovan president, Maia Sandu, the Ukrainian said that his country “is ready to join NATO [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte]”. And he added: “We are waiting for when NATO will be ready. And I think security guarantees are very important not only for Ukraine but for our neighbors like Moldova”. In addition to representatives of the 27 Member States of the EU (European Union), another 20 European countries are taking part in the meeting, held about 20 km from Ukrainian territory. The main themes of the summit will be the continent’s security and energy production.

