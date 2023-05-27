“AND’ time to take back what is ours“. These are the words of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commenting on a video posted on Telegram which contains a prayer for the liberation of Ukraine. “Bless our decisive offensive!”, he wrote, according to reports from Ukrinform, which then cites the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to which, as part of the “information support campaign” for the Armed Forces, it was “a spectacular video” dedicated to the liberation of Ukraine from the Russian invaders.

In an interview with the BBC, one of the highest security officials in Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov secretary of the National Security and Defense Councilmeanwhile, he announced that the country is ready to launch the counter-offensive, which could take place “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week”. The Ukrainian government – he added – “cannot afford to make mistakes” on the decision because it is a “historic opportunity” that “we cannot lose”.