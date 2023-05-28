“It’s time to take back what’s ours“. Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the war against Russia seems ever closer. The daily messages of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who reiterates the goal of reconquering the territories occupied by Moscow, have been added in the last few hours by the words of the commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commenting on a video posted on Telegram which contains a prayer for the liberation of Ukraine.

“Bless our decisive offensive!”, he wrote, according to reports from Ukrinform, which then cites the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to which, as part of the “information support campaign” for the Armed Forces, it was disseminated “a spectacular video”, dedicated to the liberation of Ukraine from the Russian invaders.

In an interview with the BBC, one of the highest security officials in Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, announced in the meantime that the country is ready to launch the counteroffensive, which could happen “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week”. The Ukrainian government, he adds, “cannot afford to make mistakes” on the decision because it is a “historic opportunity” that “we cannot lose”.

THE COUNTER-OFFENSE

Preliminary operations have already started pave the way for a counter-offensive against the Russian occupation forces. This was stated by Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikailo Podoliak in an interview with the Guardian, explaining that it is “a complicated process and that it is not a question of a day or a certain date or a certain time”. “It’s an ongoing process of unemployment and some of it is already happening, through the destruction of supply lines or depots behind the lines.”

“The intensity is building, but it will take quite a long time,” Zelensky’s adviser added, predicting that as the counteroffensive gains momentum, there will be more incursions into Russia by Russian rebel groups, such as the raid in the Belgorod region earlier this week.

ZELENSKY AND PEACE

“It is the peace that we will leave to our children and grandchildren as a legacy of the present generation. We do not have and do not want other alternatives”. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on Telegram. “But to pass on peace as a legacy, we must come to the day where we can say that we are ending this war with our victory.”

RUSSIAN REQUESTS

To achieve a “just and lasting” peace, Ukraine must return to a “neutral” status and “refuse to join NATO and the EU”. Furthermore “the new territorial realities that have developed following the realization of the right of peoples to self-determination must be recognized”. This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin in an interview with TASS.

Galuzin reiterated that the objectives of the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine are “the protection of the inhabitants of Donbass, the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine and the elimination of threats to Russia’s security originating from its territory”.

“At the same time, we are convinced that an agreement is possible only if the hostilities of the Ukrainian armed forces and the supply of Western weapons cease,” he added, calling for guarantees on the rights of Russian-speaking citizens and minorities.

THE ATTACK ON THE WEST

From Moscow, new accusations are being made against Western countries considered increasingly involved in the conflict in Ukraine according to Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the president of the Russian Federation, in an interview with Russian television. “It’s hard to say where the limit is – Peskov said -. The limit, in theory, should guide the minds of countries throughout the West, but, unfortunately, this does not happen. It is obvious that the degree of direct and indirect involvement of Western countries in this conflict is growing every day”.

“All of this – said the Kremlin spokesman again – can prolong the conflict over time, but it cannot radically change the situation. It cannot change the situation at all. Russia will continue the special military operation and guarantee its interests in a way or the other, and will achieve the stated objectives”.

WESTERN WEAPONS

Russia has warned that Western arms supplies to Ukraine risk escalating the war to levels never seen before. Andrei Kelin, Russia’s ambassador to the UK, told the BBC that his country has “enormous resources” and still needs to “act very seriously”. Kelin warned of a “new dimension” in warfareinsisting that Moscow “has not yet begun to act” to its full potential, as “Russia is 16 times the size of Ukraine”.

The duration of the conflict, he said, “depends on the escalation of the war and the actions taken by NATO countries, in particular the United Kingdom. Sooner or later, of course, this escalation could take on a new dimension which we do not need and which we don’t want to. We can make peace tomorrow”.