Ukrainian tanks, which look like real metal behemoths, appear at the front. There is a sensitive reason for this in the counter-offensive against the Russian army.

Zaporizhia – This vehicle, which goes to the front in the Ukraine war, looks a bit bulky and cumbersome at first glance. We’re not talking about the “2S4 Tjulpan”, the 28.2-ton Russian mortar, which is an easy target for Ukrainian artillery and drones due to its sluggishness.

Ukraine counteroffensive: Sighted M109L self-propelled howitzer with cage

No: A video circulating on Twitter shows a Ukrainian M109L heavy howitzer, the body of which is encased right down to the tracks in three large metal cages. At first glance, the vehicle looks like a tank squeezed into a kennel.

While the Ukrainian armed forces in the Zaporizhia region are currently mainly occupied with demining, the grid measure has a good reason. Specifically: The cages, which were obviously retrofitted, are intended to protect the crew of the M109L howitzers shown from shoulder-launched anti-tank weapons – and probably also from drones.

Because: The losses in the counter-offensive against the Russian army are high, while the next explosion at the Crimean bridge in the Ukraine war causes a stir. Apparently the Russians copied what the Ukrainians really gave them problems with in the first phase of the war.

Counteroffensive: Russian army appears to be successfully chasing Ukrainian tanks

A look back: One of the omnipresent images of this military conflict is a destroyed Russian military convoy in Irpin, a few kilometers northwest of the city center of the capital Kiev. As Ukrainian national guards described in TV interviews, for example, they beat back the Russians manually with said anti-tank guided missiles.

According to various reports, the Russian T-72 tanks and BMP armored personnel carriers were powerless, especially against the American-made shoulder-launched “Javelin”. Several armored vehicles were lost only in Irpin and burned out on a small town capital (about 60,000 inhabitants).

Ukraine War: Russia reportedly deploying ‘tank destroyer’ units

The Russians are now apparently also hunting down mechanized Ukrainian units with anti-tank weapons. In the spring, Russian state media reported that the Kremlin was setting up “tank destroyer” units with shoulder-launched guided missiles and reconnaissance drones.

Counteroffensive: Ukrainian soldiers mount grilles on their tanks

Videos distributed on social networks are said to show how Ukrainian military vehicles are increasingly becoming victims of this tactic. Which, like so much else in the turmoil of war, cannot be independently verified. The cage armor described at the beginning is intended to protect against this danger. Or at least minimize them.

The metal constructions are intended to render hollow charge projectiles harmless before they hit the actual armor. For example grenades from the RPG-7 anti-tank rifle, which the Russian army still has in large numbers from Soviet times. To put it simply: If the front projectile of the grenade hits the grid or between the bars, the electrical impulse between the impact fuse and the primer cannot fail and the grenade does not explode at all. Or the shaped charge including explosives is deformed in such a way that the armor-piercing spike cannot develop. And thus the armor is not penetrated.

Ukraine Counter-Offensive: A number of cage armor sighted on the battlefield

Apparently, Ukraine is increasingly resorting to cage armor to protect its soldiers. Or at least to try. For example, a video of a Ukrainian wheeled armored vehicle BTR 4E “Bucephal” with mounted cage bars on the side and on the front (see video above) is also circulating these days.

And: The 3rd Assault Brigade, which stormed trenches near Bachmut, documented armored personnel carriers M113 in one of their many videos. Since the spring, Italy had delivered at least 30 M109L self-propelled howitzers to the Ukrainians. It is still the standard howitzer of several NATO countries. (pm)