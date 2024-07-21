Rada MP Gerashchenko: Authorities are silent after Johnson’s words about Ukraine’s path to NATO

The Ukrainian authorities are “suspiciously silent” after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about Ukraine’s path to the European Union (EU) and NATO. This was stated by Verkhovna Rada deputy Iryna Gerashchenko in her Telegram-channel.

“I wonder if he coordinated these theses with the Ukrainian authorities? Because the Bankova troubadours, who comment on everything, have been suspiciously silent for 24 hours,” the MP wrote, reacting to an article in which, according to her, Boris Johnson “promotes the idea of ​​EU and NATO membership in exchange for Ukrainian territories.”

Gerashchenko explained the lack of reaction to Johnson’s words by the fact that the Ukrainian authorities are allegedly discussing a cessation of hostilities. According to the MP, the government’s plan, which is “sounded out by the lips of friends,” is to “tell society: you see, we didn’t want to, but the world and partners pushed us and forced us” to achieve a ceasefire.

The politician also admitted that Kyiv’s allies could discuss such decisions without the knowledge of the Ukrainian authorities, which violates the principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.” Gerashchenko accused Kyiv of allowing this situation.

Earlier, the former British Prime Minister stated in an article for the Daily Mail that former US President Donald Trump would be able to resolve the Ukrainian conflict if he is re-elected, ending it on terms favorable to Kyiv and the West. According to Johnson, such a condition is Ukraine’s refusal to withdraw to the 1991 borders and maintaining the right to membership in the EU and NATO.