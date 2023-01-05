Podolyak reacted to Putin’s proposal for a ceasefire for Christmas

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, responded to the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease fire in the special operation zone on Christmas Day. His words with a link to Twitter leads TASS.

“Russia must leave the occupied territories – only then will it begin a” temporary truce “,” Podolyak said.

Earlier, on January 5, Putin instructed the Ministry of Defense to introduce a ceasefire in the zone of a special military operation. It is noted that such a decision was made after Patriarch Kirill made a corresponding request.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in accordance with the instruction, gave instructions to the Russian military to cease fire.