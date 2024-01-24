The agenda commits the government “to taking charge, in the competent European bodies, of a concrete and timely initiative aimed at developing a diplomatic path, in order to pursue a rapid solution to the conflict”





New confrontation in the government and in the majority, this time onUkraine? Reading The fact this morning we learned that the League, more precisely the leader of the Northern League in the Senate Massimiliano Romeopresented an agenda calling for a halt to the sending of weapons to Kiev as it is clear that a victory for Zelensky is impossible.

But is it really like that or is it a stretch? Affaritaliani.it the full text of Romeo's agenda was obtained, and not just some excerpts, from which an articulated position emerges and above all it never says anything about stopping military support for Ukraine.

Of course, the League, through the mouth of the president of the senators, has a different line than that of, for example, the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, by Brothers of Italy. After a series of considerations on the change in attitude of the United States, in the year of the elections, and the lower support of European and Italian public opinion for military aid to Kiev, not to mention the danger that the war will last for many years , the agenda of the Northern League member Romeo commits the government “to take charge, in the competent European bodies, of a concrete and timely initiative aimed at developing a diplomatic path, in order to pursue a rapid solution to the conflict“.

In essence there is not a request to interrupt the supply of weapons to Zelensky but the acknowledgment of a stalemate in which we risk being stuck in a very long conflict which also greatly damages the Italian economy. And therefore the strong demand for League to Prime Minister Meloni is to commit within the EU to diplomatic (and not just military) action that will finally put an end to the war that began almost two years ago.



THE FULL TEXT OF THE ODG PRESENTED BY THE LEADER OF THE LEAGUE TO THE SENATE MASSIMILIANO ROMEO

Agenda

Article 1

X

The Senate,

given that:

the decree-law in question, in line with what was agreed within NATO and the European Union, in article 1, given the continuation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, extends until 31 December 2024 the authorization to transfer means, materials and equipment military personnel to Ukraine, following a policy document adopted by the Chambers on 10 January 2024 following communications from the Minister of Defence; these communications have highlighted, in addition to the importance of having contributed to the defense of the territorial integrity of Ukraine thanks to extensive military, economic and humanitarian support, some difficulties relating to the current situation on the ground which deserve adequate reflection; it was underlined that, unfortunately, “Ukraine's summer counteroffensive did not produce the expected results”; it was reiterated that “the counteroffensive had a generous but irregular trend, failing to liberate significant areas from Russian occupation”; therefore, the Minister highlighted how “after almost two years, the conflict presents the characteristics of a traditional war of position, also in consideration of the fact that the efforts made so far have exhausted the resources necessary to fuel further offensive thrusts”; the concern is that “Russia seems substantially intent on aiming for a conflict of attrition, over time, over the long term” and there is, again according to the statements provided by the Minister, information on the fact that “in Ukraine the internal front appears more difficulties, less compact in supporting this policy and some divergences are highlighted which have been represented by the press”;

the numerous efforts of the international community towards the Ukrainian people have so far proved essential but not sufficient to neutralize the Russian threat; Russia has circumvented Western sanctions, strengthening partnerships with countries in the global south (North Korea, China, Iran) which represent a threat to the current geopolitical balance;

in line with what was stated during the communications referred to in the previous points, the current situation of the military context cannot be overlooked, which sees a different scenario in the field compared to the forecasts of a year ago; this scenario risks becoming further complicated in the short term, given the doubts about Ukraine's actual ability to resist in the long term against a new Russian offensive, given the numerical disparity of the forces on the field and the continuing situation of air disadvantage;

considering that, at an international level:

2024 will be a year full of important electoral events, especially in terms of transatlantic relations, given the European Parliament elections scheduled for May 2024, and the US presidential elections next November; the two electoral appointments mentioned can lead to a change of approach in the policies of European countries and the United States towards the conflict in Ukraine; as we learn from the press, at the moment American assistance in Ukraine (which has exceeded 44 billion dollars since the beginning of the Russian invasion) is at a standstill due to the lack of funds, given the stalemate in Congress, on negotiations to approve an additional $105 billion aid package;

it is therefore not a remote hypothesis, in the short term, to imagine an isolationist posture of the United States in reference to European dynamics and especially to the conflict in Ukraine; the political signals that are observed highlight a trend already underway, and reflect a change in the attitude of the American electorate; at the same time, certain signals in public opinion are also observed among European countries; in recent days, as we have learned from the press, even Italian public opinion no longer fully supports the military aid that our country continues to send in support of the Ukrainian army and hopes for a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the conflict;

finally assessed that:

according to the main analyzes of the most important strategic studies research centers, when a conflict between states exceeds the duration of a year, there is a high risk that it will continue for a long period; given the current geopolitical context, which presents an increase in conflicts in various regions, this scenario represents a concrete threat to global security and stability;

the Ukrainian prime minister himself, as we learn from the press, asked Switzerland to host a peace table, appearing more conciliatory towards a diplomatic solution that would put an end to the conflict and the disastrous economic and social consequences;

it is essential to develop a vision of how the war will end; the twenty-three months of fighting have made it clear that neither side has the ability to achieve a decisive military victory over the other, and it is therefore impossible to think of an exclusively military solution; the current conditions of the conflict represent the ideal starting point for a political and diplomatic solution,

commits the government:

to take charge, in the competent European bodies, of a concrete and timely initiative aimed at developing a diplomatic path, in order to pursue a rapid solution to the conflict

