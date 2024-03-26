Ukraine qualified for the 2024 European Championships in Germany, thanks to a 2-1 comeback victory over Iceland in the playoff B. Iceland took the lead in the 30th minute with Gudmundsson, Ukraine equalized in the 54th minute with Tsygankov and the winning goal in the 84th minute from Mudryk which allowed them to gain a pass for the final phase of the European Championships. In Germany, Ukraine will be placed in group E with Belgium, Slovakia and Romania.

The historic qualification also arrives for Georgia, which will participate in the final phase of the European Championships for the first time. The success on penalties 4-2 in Tbilisi against Greece was decisive. Kvaratskhelia, who came off injured in extra time, and his teammates will be placed in group F with Portugal, Turkey and the Czech Republic.