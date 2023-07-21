Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Can still kill years later: US cluster bombs in a museum in Vietnam. © Imago

The cluster munitions supplied by the USA have arrived in Ukraine – and, according to the White House, are already affecting what is happening at the front there.

KIEV/Washington, DC – For months, Ukraine tried to persuade its allies to supply controversial cluster munitions. As late as February, when the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olexander Kubrakov urged this at the Munich Security Conference, the alliance partners reacted with extreme caution. This was mainly due to the fact that some NATO countries have outlawed the use of these dangerous weapons by international agreement.

At the beginning of July, however, there was a sudden reversal. The US announced that it would start supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine. “We will never leave Ukraine defenseless at this stage of the conflict. Period,” said the US President’s National Security Advisor Joe BidenJake Sullivan, back then to justify.

According to the USA, Ukraine uses controversial cluster munitions “effectively”.

The cluster munitions have now arrived in Ukraine – and according to US information, they are already being used successfully by Ukrainian troops. “They use them appropriately, they use them effectively,” John Kirby said Thursday (July 20). The communications director for the US government’s National Security Council added that the operation is already affecting Russian defenses and offensive maneuvers. Kirby referred Ukraine to further details.

Cluster munitions are missiles or bombs that burst in mid-air over the target, scattering many small explosive devices. They often look like colorful soda cans or tennis balls. Cluster bombs are either dropped from an aircraft or fired from the ground. They open in mid-air and release their mini-explosives in an area the size of several football fields. Cluster bombs are used to attack enemy ground forces and vehicles in a wide area, pushing them back or slowing or stopping their advance.

Cluster munitions are controversial primarily because a significant proportion of them do not detonate but remain in the ground as duds. Similar to landmines, they pose a threat for decades because they can explode from physical shock even after the war is over. It often affects children, who can mistake cluster bombs for toys. The victims also include farmers who come across duds while working in the fields. If humans survive, they often suffer mutilation, burns, and can go blind. More than 100 countries have banned their use, including Germany. The USA, Ukraine and Russia are not among them.

How can ammunition help Ukraine in counteroffensive?

Ukraine argues that it urgently needs these weapons to defend against Russian forces and to liberate occupied territories. Before the start of Ukraine’s counter-offensive, which has been going on for a few weeks, Russian troops have built up defensive lines with kilometers of trenches, tank traps and mines. The US government’s calculus is to be able to weaken or break through these lines with the help of cluster munitions. From the Pentagon it was said that one would choose projectiles with which there were as few duds as possible. This is to minimize the risk.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Marjinka in the east of the country. Cluster munitions are now also in use. © LIBKOS/AP/dpa

According to the US government, the provision of the controversial cluster munitions is primarily intended to fill a “gap” for Ukraine. President Joe Biden had acknowledged that the United States had little other ammunition in its inventory and described cluster munitions as a kind of temporary solution.

Many experts have meanwhile pointed out that the Russian side has also been using cluster munitions for some time. The human rights organization Human Rights Watch, for example, accused Russia of shelling three residential areas in Kharkiv with cluster munitions in March 2022. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, denies the use of cluster munitions in the past Ukraine war and recently threatened to deploy it if Ukraine did so. (cs/dpa)