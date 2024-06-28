Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

A Ukrainian soldier fires a 120 mm mortar at a Russian position on the front line in the Donetsk region (archive photo). © Oleg Petrasiuk/dpa

After new ammunition deliveries, including from the USA, the Ukrainian armed forces in the north of the city of Kharkiv seem to have managed to turn the tide.

Volchansk – Ukrainian units have succeeded in recapturing areas in the north of the city of Kharkiv with the help of drone swarms. This is reported by the Ukrainian newspaper KyivPost on Wednesday. According to the report, both warring parties said that Ukrainian troops were currently making significant advances in the region.

The conquered areas are around the village of Hlyboke and the town of Volchansk in the north-east of Kharkiv. Since the beginning of May, Russian troops have repeatedly launched offensives in this region. According to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War, or ISW for short, the fighting has been rather deadlocked in recent weeks. Now the first successes for the Ukrainian armed forces have been reported. Small gains in territory were also made in the villages of Lypzi and Tyshky. There are a few videos circulating that are supposed to prove the successes. The footage could not be independently verified.

Pro-Russian military blogger Alexander Sladkov also reported to his 900,000 followers that the army of Russia’s rulers Wladimir Putin have lost the initiative in the region. Moscow is currently fighting to hold on to the ground it conquered in May. Ukraine has meanwhile moved elite units into the contested areas and is steadily strengthening the armed forces stationed there, Sladkov writes.

“Our artillery units have learned that for every shell we fire, the enemy responds with twenty shells,” writes Sladkov. The intensity of enemy artillery operations has increased dramatically, and Ukrainian soldiers have no shortage of shells.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala wrote on X on Tuesday that the first batches of a supply shipment of 800,000 cartridges organized in April had reached the Ukrainian battlefields. The initiative, led by Prague, collected donations from a total of 18 countries, including Germany. The USA largely stopped its military aid to Ukraine last winter due to disputes in Congress. In May and June, the Pentagon resumed deliveries, mainly of artillery shells.

The new firepower appears to give Ukraine a boost in its fight against Russian soldiers. The Russian military blogger

Alexander Kots said in a video published on Telegram: “We will not advance there, there is no chance.” Russian units are currently having to defend themselves there. He continued: “Considering the firepower that the enemy has brought to Volchansk, the idea that we should advance is only a way to destroy our people.” (fmu)