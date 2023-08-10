Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba: Erdogan can help with the resumption of the grain deal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine has pinned hopes that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can help in resuming the export of Ukrainian grain. About it declared Head of Department Dmitry Kuleba in an interview with Corriere della sera.

“Yes, I think that he (Erdogan – approx. “Tapes.ru”) Maybe. We know that Turkish diplomacy is working with Russian. In the meantime, we are building alternative routes for the export of wheat and other products, bypassing the Black Sea,” the Foreign Minister said.