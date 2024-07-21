The Ukrainian Interior Ministry has announced a search for the possible killer of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Farion

The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put a man on the wanted list who may be involved in the murder of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Iryna Farion. This was reported on the Ukrainian department’s Telegram channel.

It is specified that the suspect is about 20 years old, his height is 170-180 centimeters. According to the description, the wanted person is thin. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine also published a photo of the man.

According to law enforcement, at the time of the crime the man was wearing dark-colored sweatpants, a black long-sleeved sweatshirt, over which he wore a red T-shirt with white stripes and an inscription. He was also wearing a Panama hat and glasses.

Earlier it became known that the unknown man who attacked Irina Farion had been following her for several weeks before the attack.