I am Over 550,000 Russian soldiers killed or wounded since the invasion of Ukraine began by Moscow’s forces. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this in an update on Facebook, explaining that between February 24, 2022 and today’s morning, July 7, 2024, the number of victims and wounded among Russian troops amounted to 550,990, including 1,150 in the last 24 hours.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed 8,155 Russian tanks, 15,645 armored vehicles, 14,937 artillery systems, 1,115 multiple rocket launchers, 2,352 cruise missiles, 360 warplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,862 drones, 28 warships and one submarine.

Missiles and drones in the night

Meanwhile, on Telegram, the Kiev Air Force announced that on the night of July 7, 2024, Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 13 Shahed kamikaze drones launched from the Kursk region. All unmanned aircraft were shot down. The drones, it says in a statement, were destroyed in Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and in the Sumy and Poltava regions.