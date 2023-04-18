Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the Kherson and Lugansk regions of Ukraine

Surprise visit for Vladimir Putin in the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Lugansk. The Russian news agency Ria Novosti has released a video showing the head of the Kremlin as he arrives by helicopter to his troop headquarters in Kherson, where he listened to reports from the commander of the Dnieper army, Colonel-General Oleg Makarevich. In the meeting with the military, the Russian president asked them to express their opinion on the situation.

To the soldiers of the Dnepr group, stationed in the Kherson region, Putin also did greetings for the Orthodox Easter (celebrated two days ago) and has given an icon which “belonged to one of the most successful defense ministers of the Russian Empire,” according to a Kremlin press release. After Kherson, the Russian president visited the Eastern headquarters of the National Guard in the Lugansk People’s Republic, where Putin “received reports on the situation from General Alexander Lapin and by other senior officers”. The Kremlin did not specify when the visit took place, which is the second in an area occupied by the Russians in Ukraine, after the one in Mariupol on 19 March. Furthermore, according to the Tass agency, the trips “were not prepared in advance”.





