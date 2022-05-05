Alina Kabaevathe former gymnast and Olympic gold medalist who is believed to be the companion of Russian President Vladimir Putin, she is included in the list of sanctioned persons in the sixth package proposed by the European Commission, according to what is learned in Brussels.

Tomorrow morning Coreper, the committee of permanent representatives of the member states, is convened to return to discuss the package, which also includes an embargo on oil imports from Russia into the EU, effective within six months for crude oil and by the end of the year for refined products. The Orthodox Patriarch Kirill is also among the people affected by the travel ban in the EU and the freezing of assets.