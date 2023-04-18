A video released by the Kremlin in the early hours of Tuesday shows Putin visiting the command post of Russian forces in the southern region of Kherson, while receiving updates from military leaders. The Russian president then flew by helicopter to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in the Luhansk region to hear reports on the situation on the spot. This is Putin’s second visit to Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine in as many months, after he went to Mariupol in March.



02:51