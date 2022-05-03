Call today between Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine. During the conversation, which lasted two hours and ten minutes, the Russian president reiterated to his French counterpart that Russia is “still open to dialogue” with Kiev, but at the same time he accused the Ukrainian authorities of not being “serious” about the negotiations. . The two leaders last spoke to each other on 29 March.

According to reports from the Kremlin, Putin also claimed that EU countries “ignore the war crimes” committed by Ukrainian forces and the “massive bombing” of cities and villages in Donbass from which many civilians “die”. The West “must stop” sending weapons to Kiev, the Russian president reiterated.

During the two-hour phone call, the issue of global food security was also discussed, about which the French president “expressed concern”. For his part, the Russian president, the Kremlin said, “underlined that the situation is complicated mainly due to the sanctions of Western countries”.