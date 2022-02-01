“Vladimir Putin confirmed his willingness to continue to guarantee stable supplies of Russian natural gas to Italy, and also expressed satisfaction with the results of his recent videoconference meeting with the main Italian entrepreneurs. “This is what we read in a note from the Kremlin referring to phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Read also

The Russian president then “asked to convey congratulations and best wishes to the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella”, re-elected on Saturday, the note continues.