”Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure are more than simple terrorism against civilians”, they represent ”a Putin’s regime’s deliberate decision to threaten the world with a nuclear catastrophe“. This was stated by Andriy Yermak, chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Telegram. ”Four reactors of Ukrainian nuclear power plants were disconnected from the grid during a Russian attack on Monday, the IAEA reported. Russia poses a nuclear threat,” Yermak stressed on ‘X’.

Borrell: “Remove restrictions on weapons supplied to Kiev”

Today the spotlight is on the statements in Brussels by the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, during a joint door step with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba. “We must remove restrictions on the use of weapons against Russian military targets,” said Borrell.

“The weapons we gave to Ukraine must be fully usable and the restrictions must be removed. to allow the Ukrainians to target the places from which Russian attacks are launched. Otherwise the weapons are useless”, Borrell said ahead of the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

“If we are provided with a sufficient number of missiles and allowed to strike,” Kuleba stressed, “we will significantly reduce Russia’s ability to damage our critical infrastructure and improve the situation for our forces on the ground.” “We have shown that we can defeat Russia,” he added, reiterating the need for Ukrainian forces to be allowed to “strike legitimate military targets deep inside Russia.”

The position of Italy and Hungary

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that “each country is free to decide how it is right to use the weapons sent to Ukraine. We have sent mainly defensive weapons: now we are about to send the new Samp-T battery which is defensive and cannot be used on Russian soil. We reiterate that we are not at war with Russia, NATO is not at war with Russia so for Italy the position remains to use our weapons inside the Ukrainian territory“.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto spoke in a Facebook post about “crazy proposals” on the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East put forward by Borrell. According to Szijjarto, Borrell’s “dangerous course” “must be stopped”. “We do not want more weapons in Ukraine, we do not want more deaths, we do not want the escalation of the war, we do not want the crisis in the Middle East to spread. We still represent the position of common sense and peace”, said the head of Hungarian diplomacy.

Regarding the Middle East, Borrell said he had “initiated procedures to ask Member States whether they consider it appropriate include some Israeli ministers in the sanctions list who send unacceptable messages of hate against Palestinians and proposals that clearly go against international law and incite the commission of war crimes.”

“As far as I’m concerned it’s a hypothetical period of unreality,” Tajani commented..

Lavrov: “Moscow was ready to negotiate with Kiev before Kursk incursion”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, at a press conference after his talks with his Senegalese counterpart Yassine Fall, stressed that Russia was ready to start negotiations with Ukraine before the incursion of Kiev forces into the Kursk region. “We all remember that President Putin made his last proposal last June, after all previous initiatives and agreements were scuppered by his Western supporters. Our readiness for negotiations was beyond doubt, although after the reckless actions (of Kiev, ed.) in the Kursk region it is no longer on the agenda,” he explained.

Raid Kiev forces against Belgorod region

Meanwhile, on the news front, there are reports Ukrainian forces raid Russian region of Belgorod. One person was killed and two other civilians, a man and a woman, were injured, local authorities reported. The town of Shebekino, just across the border, was targeted, the governor of the region, Vyachelsav Gladkov, wrote on Telegram. A public building was also damaged. The Russian Defense Ministry announced this morning that it had shot down, during the night, a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region, south of Kursk, two more near another border region, Bryansk, to the north, and three over Crimea.

The Russian forces also claim to have taken control of two other settlements in DonbassStelmakhovka in the Luhansk region and Nikolayevka in Donetsk, the Defense Ministry said in Moscow. The military continues to push deep into enemy defenses, the Defense Ministry said, citing Tass.

“The fighting is particularly hard” in Pokrovska major logistics hub that has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance to Russian aggression. This was stated by Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, who spent several days on the eastern front. The capture of Pokrovsk would jeopardize Ukraine’s defensive capabilities and supply routes and bring Russia closer to its stated goal of capturing the entire Donetsk region.

WSJ: US F-16 Crashed Possibly Due to Pilot Error

An F-16 supplied by the United States to the Ukrainian military was killed on Monday during a massive Russian missile attack, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing American officials, and specifying that the F-16 “was not shot down by enemy fire,” but rather “pilot error.”

This week, for the first time, the Ukrainian military used American F-16s to counter Russian aggression and shoot down missiles launched by the Russians, Zelensky explained. At this time, the Kiev Air Force has not confirmed the crash of the F-16, nor has it provided information about the pilot.

However, Ihor Polishchuk, mayor of the northwestern Ukrainian city of Lutsk, said Ukrainian Air Force pilot Oleksiy Mes died on a combat mission on Monday. Mes was one of the first Ukrainian pilots to be trained in the F-16, had been a frequent media interviewee and had traveled to Washington to try to persuade the United States to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

The news of the destruction of one of the few F-16s that Ukraine has obtained from the United States is a blow to Kiev, which had been demanding the delivery of the planes for months before U.S. President Joe Biden gave the green light. On August 4, Zelensky announced that the first of 80 promised F-16s had arrived in Ukraine.