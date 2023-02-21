Ukraine, Putin: “They started the war, we used force to stop it”

“I want to repeat, they started the war and we used force to stop it.” Vladimir Putin thus presents his narrative on the attack on Ukraine on February 24 in the speech on the state of the nation that he is delivering to the federal assembly.

“We had no doubts”, he added, that in February last year “everything was ready for a punitive action by Kiev in Donbass“. “All of this was completely contrary to the documents accepted by the National Security Council,” he said again.

Ukraine, Putin: “From the West hypocritical statements, Donbass has become a symbol of lies”

“Ukraine And Donbass they have become a symbol of total lies”. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech before the Federal Assembly. Putin he then accused the West of betraying “fundamental agreements” and of making “hypocritical statements”.

Ukraine, Putin: “We acted in this way to defend our lands from the threats of a neo-Nazi regime”

“We made this move a year ago to defend the people who have always inhabited our lands who were under threat from a neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine after the 2014 coup.” Not only that, the tsar adds that, in what he continues to call “the special operation” in Ukraine, “step by step we will try to solve problems, achieve goals”.

Ukraine, Putin: “Phase of drastic changes, each of us has a huge responsibility”

“Historic events will determine the future of our country and each of us has an enormous responsibility,” he said later Putin.

Subscribe to the newsletter

