Ukraine, Putin: “We suspend participation in the treaty”

“There Russia terminates its participation in the START strategic arms deal starting today”. This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his speech to the Federal Assembly, underlining however that Moscow “will not exit” from the Treaty with the United States, the last one concerning the control of atomic weapons still in force between the two main ones nuclear powers. “The United States is developing new types of nuclear weapons and for this we must prepare to test our nuclear weapons,” explained the Kremlin leader.

Putin has defined the recent request by NATO sent to Moscow to fulfill its obligations, facilitating the Start new inspections on Russian territory and rejoining the Treaty Implementation Body. “The West is directly involved in plans to strike our strategic targets, the US and the Atlantic Alliance openly state that their goal is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia and we should let them roam freely in our ‘sensitive’ sites,” said the Kremlin leader. “AND It is important to understand what France and Great Britain are saying“, he explained, recalling that they too are nuclear powers within NATO, “it is important to determine the combined attack potential of the Alliance”, before returning to talk about the New Start.

Ukraine, Putin: “They started the war, we used force to stop it”

“I want to repeat, they started the war and we used force to stop it.” Vladimir Putin thus presents his narrative on the attack on Ukraine on February 24 in the speech on the state of the nation that he is delivering to the federal assembly.

“We had no doubts”, he added, that in February last year “everything was ready for a punitive action by Kiev in Donbass“. “All of this was completely contrary to the documents accepted by the National Security Council,” he said again.

Ukraine, Putin: “From the West hypocritical statements, Donbass has become a symbol of lies”

“Ukraine And Donbass they have become a symbol of total lies”. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech before the Federal Assembly. Putin he then accused the West of betraying “fundamental agreements” and of making “hypocritical statements”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

