“Today's followers of the Nazi executioners are doomed as Russia will do everything to exterminate this ideology.” According to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in St. Petersburg, during a ceremony dedicated to the Soviet civilian victims of the Nazi massacres during the Great War. “We will do everything possible to defeat Nazism,” he added. “The followers of the Nazi executors, regardless of what they call themselves now, are destined to defeat.” “Nothing can defeat the aspirations of millions of people, not only in our country, but throughout the planet, for real freedom, justice, peace and security”, added the Russian president, alongside Alexander Lukashenko, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the end of the siege of Leningrad.

“Neither Russia nor Belarus wants war and both countries call for a peace dialogue“, said the President of Belarus, specifying that such dialogue must be “based on respect for historical memory and truth about the war”. “We are peaceful people. We don't want war. But once again we find ourselves faced with the question of the right to life of our civilization and the maintenance of national values ​​and cultures. We don't want anything foreign,” Lukashenko added.

Putin and Lukashenko will see each other again tomorrow for formal talks and on Monday they will meet within the framework of the Russia-Belarus Supreme State Council.

For his part, the president of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, raised the risk of a third world war. “Fascist ideology has become the norm for the leadership of NATO countries,” Volodin said on his Telegram channel, accusing Western governments, explicitly including the one led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, of supporting a policy of genocide in Ukraine. “This is a dangerous road that could lead to a new world war,” Volodin said.