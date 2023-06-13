The quality of Russia’s weapons is improving, but Moscow’s army lacks high-precision ammunition and drones in the war against Ukraine. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking to Russian war correspondents and military bloggers saying that Russia has increased its production of key weapons by 2.7 times in the last year. The Kremlin leader has accused the West of ‘pumping’ weapons into Ukraine.

In any case, according to Putin, Ukraine’s losses were 10 times higher than Russia’s. The Russian president claimed that Ukraine had lost more than 160 of its tanks, while Russia had lost 54. Ukraine has lost 25-30% of vehicles supplied by other countries.

“We could have prepared ourselves better for the attacks inside Russia”, Putin added, stating that “we need to strengthen our border” because “there remains the possibility of bombing from Ukraine”.

Ensuring that ”the problem of Belgorod”, the targeted Russian region bordering Ukraine, will be resolved, Putin announced that ”if the attacks continue, we will consider the creation of a free zone within the ‘Ukraine at such a distance that it is impossible to reach our territory with drones”.

Speaking of the so-called “special military operation” that has been underway since February 24 last year in Ukraine, Putin said that “its objective has not changed in general terms”. With this in mind “we are gradually demilitarizing Ukraine” and “we will have to establish air defense, the task will be fulfilled”, reports RIA Novosti.