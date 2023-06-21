War Ukraine, Russia “terrifies” the world with the nuclear threat. And Zelensky admits the “slowdown” in the counter-offensive

The nuclear threat from Russia continues. The alarm was sounded by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a meeting with graduates of military universities, in which he explained that Sarmat ballistic missiles will soon be deployed. “The cThe most important task is the development of the nuclear triadwhich is a key guarantee of Russia’s military security and stability,” Putin said.

Sui Sarmat ICBMs, also known as Satan II, capable of carrying about ten nuclear warheads, declared that they will soon be “available for combat use. In the near future, the first launchers of the Sarmat complex with a new heavy missile will go into service of combat”. “Already about half of the units and formations of the Strategic Missile Forces are equipped with the latest Yars complexes, and troops are retooled with modern missile systems with the Avangard hypersonic warhead”, said the Kremlin number one again.

