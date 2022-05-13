War Russia Ukraine, the leader of the Ukrainian 007: “Putin is seriously ill with cancer”

President Vladimir Putin is seriously ill with cancer and a coup is already underway in Russia to remove it. This is what the chief of the Ukrainian 007s, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview with Sky News, without however providing any details or proof of his statements.

War Russia Ukraine, “the war will end by the end of the year, held in August”

The war with Russia will reach a turning point by mid-August and will end by the end of the year. This is the prediction of the head of Ukrainian intelligence. “The breaking point will be in the second half of August. Most of the active combat actions will be finished by the end of this year. As a result, we will renew Ukrainian power in all our lost territories, including Donbass and Crimea. “, he has declared. Budanov said he was not surprised by Russia’s setbacks in the war. “We know everything about our enemy. We know their plans almost as they are being implemented. Europe sees Russia as a great threat. They are afraid of its aggression. We – he stressed – have been fighting Russia for eight years and we can say that this power Highly publicized Russian is a myth. It’s not that powerful. It’s a horde of people with guns. “

