Vladimir Putin “is at the top of the list” of Kiev’s objectives. This was admitted by the deputy head of the intelligence services of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadim Skibitski, in an interview with the Welt broadcaster, according to which the Russian president is well aware of Kiev’s intention to kill him. “He is realizing that we are getting close to him, but maybe he is also afraid of being killed by his own people – says Skibitski – Many people in Russia still support this ‘special operation’ but thanks to social media and telephone checks, we know that so many Russians have died that it scares people.”

And among the targets there is also Yevgeny Prigozhin, number 1 of the Wagner mercenaries: “Our priority is to eliminate those who order their men to attack”. And Putin is at the top of the list “because he coordinates and decides what happens. But in the end everyone will have to answer for their actions. Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu planned the attack and now they cannot return backwards”.

Asked whether propagandists, oligarchs and civilians are also considered targets, Skibitsy replied: “We are at war and these are our enemies. If a major figure produces and finances weapons for Russia, then his elimination would save lives.” of many civilians… According to international conventions, this is a legitimate target”.