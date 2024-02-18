Ukraine is a “matter of life and death” for Russia. Word of Vladimir Putin. For the West “it's about improving their tactical position, but for us it's about our destiny, a matter of life and death,” the Russian president told Russian Radio and Television journalist Pavel Zarubin in a relaunched interview from the Russian Tass agency.

Putin's words were released a few hours after the conquest of the ruins of the city of Avdiivka, in eastern Ukraine. Yesterday evening, the president received the official communication from the Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, and sent a telegram of congratulations to the units that completed the mission. Ukraine, after weeks of harsh clashes along the front line, has decided to withdraw its soldiers from the city, now reduced to a pile of rubble: Kiev's forces have abandoned their positions and retreated.

Putin, at Zarubin's microphone, wanted to comment on the interview of recent days with the American journalist Tucker Carlson, former Fox News anchorman. The interview with Carlson, which lasted more than two hours, reportedly did not satisfy Putin. In reality, the face-to-face meeting turned out to be almost a monologue by the Russian president, who in the first half hour 'stunned' the journalist with a long-winded historical excursus to demonstrate the artificial nature of the Ukrainian state. Putin, 10 days after the interview, once again underlines how “important” it was that both Russians and abroad understood how important “everything that happens in the Ukrainian direction” is for Russia. “I wanted people to listen to understand,” he said. “It's not up to me to judge the effect.”