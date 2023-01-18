Vladimir Putin could announce as of today a second wave of mobilizations to strengthen the country’s armed forces. The forecast is from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has announced that Putin will give a speech in St. Petersburg to commemorate January 18, the date on which Soviet forces managed to break the Nazi siege of Leningrad 80 years ago.

Putin likes to use symbolic dates to address the Russian people, and some bloggers who are supportive of the president’s war strategy have speculated that he will take this opportunity to announce the mobilization,” says the Washington-based ISW. Also Ukrainian intelligence and have repeatedly warned of preparations for Putin’s mobilization scheduled for mid-January.