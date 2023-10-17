RUS President Vladimir Putin landed in Beijing on Tuesday morning for the Silk Road summit. This was reported by Chinese state television. Putin will also meet China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping as part of the international summit on the Chinese investment and infrastructure project “New Silk Road”. China is an important partner of Russia and has so far supported the country in its war of aggression against Ukraine by positioning itself as neutral to the outside world.

Meanwhile, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has acknowledged Russia’s dependence on drones from China. “Basically all of our drones come from the People’s Republic of China,” the minister said at a meeting of the Russian parliament’s budget committee. According to Siluanov, Russian production of civilian drones is to be expanded. The state budget provides more than 60 billion rubles (around 585 million euros) for this.

In response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the West imposed sanctions on Moscow, which, among other things, were intended to make it more difficult to import and build civilian and military drones. China had already stated in the spring that it wanted to control the export of so-called dual-use goods to Russia, which can be used for civil and military purposes. Starting in September, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce also imposed restrictions on the export to Russia of long-range civilian drones that could be used for “non-peaceful purposes.”

According to Russian and Ukrainian media reports, commercial drone models are often modified by both sides for war use. Their importance for the fighting is considered to be high.

Baerbock: Ukraine and Moldova can rely on support

Baerbock promised continued support for Ukraine and Moldova: “As much as the crisis diplomacy is demanding of us these days, we are not giving up an inch in our support for Ukraine and our partners in Eastern Europe like Moldova,” said the Green politician on Monday in view of Hamas. Attack on Israel before their flight to the fourth Moldova Supporters Conference. The meeting will take place this Tuesday in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova.







The Moldova platform was launched in April 2022 by Baerbock together with France and Romania in response to the Russian attack on Ukraine. The three donor conferences in 2022 raised more than one billion euros for Moldova.

Zelenskyj: Long-term support programs are important

In his evening video address on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj said, referring to his previous meeting with the US special representative for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Penny Pritzker: “Such a visit on such a day is an important signal.” At the same time, he raised the Cooperation between all structures in the country. Whether military, business or private initiatives, they all together enabled the people and cities of Ukraine to “live a normal life”. The long-term support programs for Ukraine are particularly important. Zelensky compared it to running a marathon.

Battles for Avdiivka – rockets on Poltava – bombs on Kherson

Russian troops again attacked the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine on Monday. The Ukrainian General Staff in Kiev announced in the evening that the attacks had been repulsed with further heavy losses for the Russian military. According to official information, three people, including a ten-year-old child, were injured in a Russian rocket attack on Mirgorod near the central Ukrainian city of Poltava. Russian warplanes also attacked the Kherson district in southern Ukraine on Monday evening. They dropped several bombs on the suburbs, Ukrainian media reported. There was initially no information available about victims.







Moscow speaks of high Ukrainian losses

According to Russian statements, the Ukrainian armed forces suffered high losses of men and material during their major offensive. Ukrainian troops have lost around 1,500 armored vehicles, said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to the state agency Tass on Monday. The numbers could not be independently verified. Shoigu also did not provide any further information about Russian losses in the fighting.

That will be important on Tuesday

Baerbock (Greens) will take part in the fourth supporters’ conference for the small former Soviet republic on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday in Moldova. The government in Chisinau fears that Moscow wants to destabilize the country.