The Russian and Ukrainian authorities have agreed to receive a delegation from African countries with the aim of finding one peaceful solution to the conflict. This was reported by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, specifying that the international mission is promoted not only by South Africa, but also by Zambia, Senegal, the Republic of Congo, Uganda and Egypt. “Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskywith whom I am in contact, have agreed to host a mission of various African heads of state to Moscow and Kiev“Ramaphosa said from Singapore, where he is on an official visit.

“We must strive to find a peaceful solution to the devastating conflict in Ukraine, its cost in lives and impact on the African continent,” President Ramaphosa stressed. “Africa is concerned about the crisis in Ukraine, which directly affects African countries and causes the prices of food and fuel to rise,” added the South African president quoted by Tass. Ramaphosa recently defended his position of “non-alignment” in the Ukrainian conflict and made sure that this equidistance did not favor the invading country, thus responding to US allegations of an alleged supply of weapons to Moscow by Pretoria.