Russia-Ukraine war, Putin: “US and EU try to destroy us, but they are failing”

The United States andEuropean Union “are using i their satellites in Ukraine to try to destroy Russia from within but they have failed in this too because Russian society has shown all its maturity and its support for the armed forces “. This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in a speech to the Attorney General. Putin said he was” surprised “by the” American and European diplomats who they use their Ukrainian satellites to achieve victory on the battlefield. “” It is one bizarre diplomacydiplomats should ask for diplomatic solutions, “Putin said, stating that in this” the West is showing all its colonial past“.

According to the Russian president, the Ukrainian authorities have made “serious violations of international law“such as” using mercenaries or using civilians as human shields. “Putin said Russia is hosting one million people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, arguing that “many of these people need Russian documents to access social services”. Kiev has repeatedly claimed that Russian forces are deporting Ukrainian citizens to Russia against their will, depriving them of their documents and providing them with new, Russian ones.

During the speech, Putin stated that the Federal Security Service (FSB) today thwarted the attempt by a terrorist organization to hit and kill a well-known Russian journalist, Vladimir Soloviev. “Of course, they will deny it now, but the facts and evidence are incontrovertible,” he added. The attack was allegedly planned by neo-Nazi groups on the orders of the Ukrainian secret services, Tass reports. Soloviev is considered very close to Putinfor which he was joined by the “anti-oligarchy” measures launched in various European countries: in Italy various villas on Lake Como were seized, for a value of around 8 million euros.

