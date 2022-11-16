SBU puts Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on the wanted list

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) put the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov on the wanted list, reports RIA News with a link to the intelligence database.

It is noted that Kadyrov is charged with two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including “waging an aggressive war or aggressive military actions.” The sanction under this article provides for imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years.

Earlier it became known that the SBU put on the wanted list about 700 high-ranking Russians. Among them were the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov and the commander of Russian troops in the zone of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, General of the Army Sergei Surovikin.

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed to open criminal cases in response to these actions.