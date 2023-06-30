Zhovkva: Zelensky will not go to the NATO summit if Ukraine does not receive an invitation to membership

Ukraine put forward an ultimatum to NATO. As Igor Zhovkva, deputy head of the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, said, the head of state will not go to the July summit of the alliance in Vilnius if he does not receive an invitation to membership. This is reported Reuters.

The agency notes that at some point Zhovkva banged on the table to prove his point when he asked to begin the procedure for the state’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance.

“This bid is now on the tables of the leaders of NATO allies. The Vilnius summit would be a very good start for responding to this request. And by answer, we mean an invitation to membership, which is only the first stage, ”said the deputy head of Zelensky’s office.

He stressed that there is no reason for the President of Ukraine to go to the summit if the alliance members “show a lack of courage” and do not present the result expected by Kiev.

Earlier, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that NATO should simplify the membership procedure for Ukraine in order to speed up the process of the country’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance.