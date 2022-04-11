Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

A protest action on Russian state television made journalist Marina Ovsjannikova known around the world. Now she has a new employer in Germany.

Berlin – She made herself internationally known with a protest poster on Russian television against the war in Ukraine. In the future, the journalist Marina Owsjannikova will work as a freelance correspondent for the German media brand Welt, as the media group Axel Springer announced on Monday in Berlin. The 43-year-old will report from Ukraine and Russia, among others, and both for the newspaper World write as well as being regularly tuned in to the TV station of the same name.

War in Ukraine: Ovsjannikova fined for her protest action

In March, the editor of Channel One of Russia’s state television, Pervy kanal, held a protest poster against Russia’s attack on Ukraine for the camera on the main news. The poster read: “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. Here you will be lied to”. The action triggered a wave of recognition worldwide. The Kremlin in Moscow condemned the action. The journalist was subsequently fined.

“The protest has matured in me for many years. I didn’t agree with the policy of the channel ‘Perwy kanal’, as well as with some other things that happened and still happen in our country,” Ovsyannikova recently told the organization.Faces of Democracy“. However, she was unable to resign for personal reasons. “However, that changed abruptly with the beginning of the war. It was clear to me that I couldn’t work another day for ‘Perwy kanal’.”

While the mother of two is celebrated internationally by many as a heroine, she is also exposed to hostilities in her home country. There is also a risk of a second penalty. Ovzyannikova is accused, among other things, of “public actions to discredit the deployment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation”.

Ukraine war: Russian state television as Kremlin channel

When asked whether the engagement of the Russian journalist as a house also wanted to send a political signal to Putin, Welt editor-in-chief Ulf Poschardt replied: “We do journalism, not politics. Good, brave, incorruptible journalism is a threat to every autocrat and dictator. It is also a threat to those who narrow the corridors of opinion in open societies like ours.”

Throughout the Ukraine conflict, Russian state television has played a not inconsiderable role. Marina Ovsyannikova’s protest action was an absolute exception. Otherwise, state television acted as a channel for Russian President Vladimir Putin to spread his propaganda.

Russian hardliners like Vladimir Solovyov, who spread Kremlin propaganda, could be seen regularly. Propaganda and television as a medium are indispensable for Putin and popularity ratings in Russia. (dpa/lp)