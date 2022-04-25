The Ukrainian government proposed to the Russian government to advance negotiations in the vicinity of the Azovstal industrial complex, in Mariupolwhile the UN called for a truce to guarantee a humanitarian corridor in that city, besieged by Russian troops and where the mayor estimated that more than 20,000 civilians have died since the beginning of the invasion.

“We have invited the Russians to hold a special dialogue session right next to the Azovstal plant,” said Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, indicating that he was “waiting for a response” from the Russian delegation.

Shortly after, the UN called for an “immediate” truce in the Ukrainian city in order to evacuate trapped civilians. “We need a pause in the fighting to save lives. The longer we wait, the more lives will be at risk. They must be allowed to be safely evacuated now, today. Tomorrow it could be too late,” Amin Awad, the United Nations coordinator for the crisis in Ukraine, said in a statement.

Ukrainian fighters continue to be entrenched in the Azovstal metallurgical complex, lacking food and ammunitionand “around a thousand civilians, women and children” and “hundreds of wounded”, according to the Ukrainian president.

His Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, called for the surrender of these last fighters and asked his army to besiege “the area so that not even a fly can get through.”

Russia claims it is seeking “total control” of southern Ukraine and the eastern Donbass region in order to have a land bridge to Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict are stalled, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

The Ukrainian deputy prime minister and head of the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, demanded that the UN guarantee the humanitarian corridor and the ceasefire. “This is what Mr. (António) Guterres should talk about if he plans to talk about peace in Moscow,” he said, referring to tomorrow’s meeting in the Russian capital of the UN Secretary General with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

This Sunday the Secretaries of State, Antony Blinken, and Defense, Lloyd Austin, of the United States, met in kyiv with President Zelenski.

AFP and EFE Agencies