Ambassador of Ukraine Bodnar proposed a new route for grain supplies through Bulgaria and Romania

The Ukrainian authorities are studying a new route for transporting grain through the territorial waters of Bulgaria and Romania as part of a grain deal. This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine in Ankara Vasily Bodnar, reports RIA News.

He noted that Kyiv considers such supplies possible. However, the diplomat specified, for this “the international community must guarantee Ukraine the possibility of implementing such a scenario and at the same time ‘put pressure on Russia’.”

Earlier, the co-director of the Greek company Doric Shipbrokers SA, which previously sent ships under the deal, Vassilis Muyis indicated that no sane owner would send ships to Ukrainian ports without insurance, that is, without the protection of the sea corridor. “Ukraine’s trade is dead,” the businessman said.

On July 17, it became known about the termination of the agreements on the grain deal. As the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov noted, the part concerning Russia has not been completed so far. Later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed other options for grain supplies with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.