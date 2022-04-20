Ukrainian war, “we are ready to hold a ‘special round of negotiations’ in Mariupol”. So on twitter the advisor to the Ukrainian president, Mikhailo Podolyak, after another day of siege on the city, from which civilians could not get out. “One by one. Two by two. To save our boys, Azov, military, civilians, children, alive and wounded. All of them. Because they are ours. Because they are in my heart. Forever,” Podolyak added.

“The corridor from Mariupol did not work today. The Russian military did not respect the ceasefire and did not accompany people to the collection points where the buses were waiting”. According to reports Suspilnews, this was stated by the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Kiev hoped that at least six thousand people would be able to leave the city. “The occupants – Vereshchuk denounced – were unable to guarantee the timely transport of people to the point where dozens of buses and ambulances were waiting”.

Fewer buses than planned managed to reach the besieged city of Mariupol, in southern Ukraine, preventing some civilians from leaving, said the governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, explaining that 90 buses were expected for today. “People obviously gathered at the agreed meeting points, but few of them got on the buses,” he said.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has asked to be able to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. The UN announced this, explaining that Guterres’ goal is to talk about a series of ” urgent measures to achieve peace ” at a time when the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe represents’ ‘ a great danger ”.

At the same time, Guterres stressed that both Ukraine and Russia are founding members of the United Nations and that they have always been “strong supporters” of the UN. For this it is necessary to reach an agreement that preserves the “future of multilateralism on the basis of the United Nations Charter and international law”.

“The situation in Mariupol is getting worse. Unfortunately so far we have not been able to achieve positive results there,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference in Kiev. “Our troops are defending hundreds of wounded and civilians, losing their lives, and not by chance.”

“There are thousands, I don’t know how many exactly – continued Zelensky – of women and children. I would like to be able to say that everything will be easy and that tomorrow we will arrive from our soldiers and civilians, but I cannot. We constantly propose humanitarian corridors to the Russian Federation. Some corridors are working: thousands of civilians have managed to leave Mariupol through these corridors. Unfortunately we do not know what happened to some thousands of people brought into the territories occupied by the Russians. ”

“I don’t know when – he added – we will be able to unlock Mariupol: I want to be open with you, all our boys in Mariupol want victory and that the city be unlocked. But to unlock the city there are two ways: serious and heavy weapons on the which we count and with joint efforts we can unlock it. So far we do not have enough of these weapons. The second way is diplomatic and so far Russia does not agree on this. We are ready to exchange prisoners: they have left behind corpses, but also people lives. We are ready for any exchange “, he concluded.