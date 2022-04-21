Home page politics

Because of the situation in Mariupol, Ukraine wants to sit down with Russian representatives. The news ticker.

+++ 07.50 a.m.: According to Moscow, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council could become guarantor states for the security of Ukraine in the future. A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexey Polishchuk, told the state news agency TASS. This question will be discussed in the negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, Polishchuk said.

In addition to the status of Ukraine as a neutral, non-aligned country without nuclear weapons, the talks also included the question of which countries should give Ukraine security guarantees in return. The five permanent members of the UN Security Council are Russia, China, Britain, the United States and France. But other options are not excluded, Polishchuk said. In return for agreeing to the country’s neutral status, Kyiv had demanded, among other things, solid security guarantees from other countries.

Update from Thursday, April 21, 2022, 6:15 a.m.: According to Russian information, around 2,500 Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries are still in the Azovstal steel plant. According to Ukrainian reports, around 1,000 civilians are said to have sought protection there. “Today before or after lunch, Azovstal will be completely under the control of the Russian armed forces,” said Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, whose units are fighting in Ukraine, on Thursday night. The Ukrainian fighters remaining in the steelworks still have the opportunity to surrender in the morning. If they do, he is certain that the Russian leadership will make “the right decision.”

On Wednesday evening, during talks with Russia, two representatives of the Ukrainian delegation declared their readiness to come to Mariupol to negotiate the evacuation of militants and civilians from the steelworks. The commander of the remaining marines had previously asked for his fighters to be evacuated to a third country. According to Ukrainian sources, a rescue of civilians failed again on Wednesday.

Ukraine proposes negotiations in Mariupol

+++ 10.20 p.m.: In view of the catastrophic situation in the port city of Mariupol, which has been contested for weeks, Ukraine has proposed a “special round of negotiations” with Russian representatives in the strategically important city in the south of the country. Negotiations could take place “without preconditions,” Ukraine’s chief negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak wrote on Twitter. The goal is to save the Ukrainian fighters, soldiers and civilians.

Ukraine war: UN Secretary-General wants to travel to Moscow

+++ 7:02 p.m.: UN Secretary-General António Guterres is stepping up his diplomatic attempts to reach a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Guterres sent letters to the UN missions of Russia and Ukraine: “In these letters, the Secretary General asked President (Vladimir) Putin to receive him in Moscow and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive him in Kyiv,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday Wednesday (04/20/2022) in New York. “Urgent steps” must be taken to establish peace in Ukraine.

The UN chief has recently called for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. A ceasefire from Thursday (April 21, 2022) would give civilians the opportunity to leave contested areas, he said on Tuesday. At the same time, aid organizations could provide life-saving support in particularly affected regions such as Mariupol, Cherson and Donetsk.

Ukraine war: Russia makes ‘elaborate’ offer to Ukraine

+++ 2.45 p.m.: Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have recently stalled. According to Moscow, it has now made a written offer to Kyiv – with “absolutely clear and sophisticated wording”. This is how Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the document to the Interfax agency on Wednesday (April 20, 2022). Peskov did not give any details about the content of the Russian proposals. He explained that there was no deadline by which Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s government had to respond to the offer. At the same time, however, he made it clear that Vladimir Putin’s government was dissatisfied with the pace of negotiations so far. Now “the ball is on the side” of the Ukrainians.

The spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Maria Zakharova, previously said that Russia no longer had confidence in the Ukrainian negotiators. They constantly changed their point of view and did not stick to negotiated agreements, she claimed. In the negotiations so far, Russia has demanded, among other things, Ukraine’s neutrality and the cession of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as the recognition of the Crimean Peninsula as Russian. Kyiv categorically refuses to give up its own territory.

+++ 1.35 p.m.: Ukraine disagrees According to the Pentagon, Ukraine now has “more fighter jets than two weeks ago”. Pentagon spokesman John Kriby said in Washington that Ukraine had “received additional aircraft and aircraft parts”.

The press service of the Air Force Command said: Ukraine has not received any new aircraft from partners. With the support of the US government, the Air Force of Ukraine has received spare parts and components to restore and repair the Air Force’s aircraft fleet.

The confusion was caused by the fact that Kirby spoke of additional aircraft parts and “platforms”. He repeated this and explained that “platforms” meant airplanes. However, he revised and made it clear that the US had only supplied parts of airplanes and not entire jets. In addition, the United States would have helped with the logistics of this part shipment.

War in Ukraine: Kyiv gets new missile systems from the West

+++ 12.05 p.m.: After 50 days of fighting in Ukraine, the West is stepping up aid to Kyiv. According to information from Norway, the country wants to deliver around a hundred anti-aircraft missiles. This was confirmed by Bjørn Arild Gram. “Ukraine needs international help to resist Russian aggression,” the kingdom’s defense minister said.

According to information from the US Miami Herald, Norway will deliver Mistral missiles from France to Ukraine. These are medium-range missiles that can be used to defend against attacks from the air.

Ukraine-News: US boycotts G20 events with Russia

Update from April 20th, 2022, 9.15 a.m.: In early April, the United States announced that it would boycott G20 meetings when representatives from Russia attend. This week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will implement that plan – and skip some meetings.

Yellen will attend the opening session of the G-20 finance ministers’ meeting on Wednesday (April 20, 2022), the Washington Post reports. The first woman at the US Treasury Department will avoid other meetings because of Russia’s presence. The forthcoming G20 meetings – the first since the outbreak of war – are seen as groundbreaking as to how the group of twenty most important industrialized and emerging countries will position themselves. Most G20 countries condemn Russia’s aggressive war, but China and India are less critical.

Ukraine News: After Scholz’s hesitation: West wants to deliver weapons

First report from April 20th, 2022: Kyiv – Russia has apparently started its major offensive in eastern Ukraine. A “new phase” of the war is now beginning, the Kremlin said on Wednesday night (April 20, 2022). The Russian Defense Ministry called on Ukraine to surrender “immediately”. While the situation around the Donbass border region is tense, Ukraine is demanding further help from the West. Probably with success.

There is henceforth more economic pressure on Russia*, it said after deliberations of the heads of state and government of the G7 and the Eastern European NATO partners. “We will continue to tighten our sanctions against Russia and increase our financial and security assistance to Ukraine,” it wrote EU-Commission President* Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke of “even higher costs” for Moscow*.

Ukraine news: Scholz hesitates – Selenskyj puts pressure on him

When it comes to military aid, some of those involved seem to be hesitant, at least publicly. Above all Germany. Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants armaments deliveries from German industry in the escalated Ukraine conflict* finance. However, the SPD politician rejects a direct delivery of German tanks to the country*. Instead, the Chancellor emphasized the close coordination between Germany and its allies. “German solo efforts would be wrong,” he said.

Meanwhile, several other countries have pledged arms supplies to Ukraine. Canada wants to send more heavy artillery weapons to Ukraine. Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the “delivery of additional heavier material”.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy* is not that enough. “If we had access to all the weapons that we need that our partners have and that are comparable to the weapons of the Russian Federation, we would have already ended this war,” he said on Tuesday (04/19/2022). It is a “moral obligation” for countries that have these weapons to make them available. This could save thousands of Ukrainian lives.

Ukraine-News: USA apparently wants to further increase military aid

Also the USA* are preparing another military aid package for Ukraine, reportedly worth $800 million. According to NBC News, the new supplies of aid are expected to include artillery and tens of thousands of shells. US President Joe Biden* announced that details will be announced soon.

According to US information, Ukraine has already received fighter jets. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Ukraine now has “more fighter jets than two weeks ago.” “They received additional aircraft and aircraft parts.” However, Kirby did not provide any further information on their origin or design.

The first US deliveries from a previous $800 million military aid package arrived at the Ukrainian border on Sunday, the US Department of Defense said. This aid package includes howitzers, helicopters and armored personnel carriers.

(as/tu with dpa/AFP)