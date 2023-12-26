Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks to increase military numbers amid casualties | Photo: EFE/EPA/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

Ukraine's government sent a bill to Parliament to increase the recruitment of fighters after the military command proposed enlisting up to 500,000 new soldiers. The text provides for the reduction of the enlistment age from 27 to 25 years and sanctions for those who try to circumvent the call.

The explanatory note to the bill, published by the news portal Hromadskealso mentions basic military training for all citizens aged between 18 and 25 for a maximum period of three months.

The project also provides for optional basic military service up to the age of 25 for those who have not completed standard training.

Deputy Yaroslav Zalizniak stated that the bill also includes temporary measures in case of failure to appear at the military commissariat.

Despite a ban on leaving the country for all men of military age, with some exceptions, authorities in Germany estimate that approximately 1 million Ukrainian refugees live there, with around 190,000 Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60.

To prevent them from avoiding enlisting, the government intends to prohibit them from traveling to other countries and from making transactions with movable and immovable property, restricting their rights to drive a vehicle and obtaining a driver's license, making it impossible for them to obtain credit and suspend state benefits and services, among other sanctions.

Furthermore, men of service age in the Armed Forces who are abroad will only be able to receive a passport after presenting documents proving that they are on the military register.

On the other hand, it is proposed to give military personnel who have been released from captivity the opportunity to rest and recover by providing them with additional leave with the preservation of monetary support for 90 days.

The Cabinet of Ministers also proposes that conscripts who performed military service during martial law and were released from reserve service will not be subject to re-conscription during a mobilization up to two years later.