Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN Serhiy Kislitsa called for the removal of the Russian Federation’s veto power in the Security Council. He stated this during a meeting in the UN General Assembly, which is dedicated to the situation in the “temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.”

“As long as Russia denies its role in the conflict, the prospects for a peaceful resolution will remain illusory,” he said. According to the diplomat, Moscow remains a party to the conflict, participating in it “from the first day of aggression.”

On February 11, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that relations between the European Union and Russia would not normalize until the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine were fulfilled.

On the same day, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that the Ukrainian authorities are no longer trying to hide their unwillingness to fulfill their obligations under the Minsk agreements. He also called Germany and France accomplices in the crimes committed by Kiev in the Donbass.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against residents of southeastern Ukraine, who refused to recognize the results of the coup. At the same time, the Ukrainian side declares that it is waging a war against Russia. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict, and called on Kiev to implement the Minsk agreements and conduct direct negotiations with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

The settlement of the situation is being discussed within the framework of the trilateral contact group – authorized representatives of Ukraine, the OSCE and the Russian Federation – and the Normandy format with the mediation of Moscow, Paris and Berlin.