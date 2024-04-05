Shmygal proposed closing EU skies to business and tourists from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine proposed introducing a ban on air transit to Russia and Belarus so that Russian businesses and tourists “could not comfortably use the skies of the European Union (EU).” This was stated by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, reports the UNIAN agency in Telegram-channel.

“The skies of the EU are closed to the Russian fleet, but we have discussed with our partners the closure of transit for any flights to and from Russia,” the prime minister said on air at the Ukrainian telethon.

Shmygal explained that such a step would create “problems in logistics for Moscow, making it more expensive, and also cause discomfort.” He promised that Kyiv would insist on these sanctions and expressed confidence that the proposal would be supported by Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia. “We will work in this regard with the European Commission,” the Ukrainian prime minister added.

In 2022, EU countries closed the skies to Russian passenger aircraft and banned the export, sale, supply or transfer of any aircraft, aircraft parts and equipment to Russia. Bans have been introduced on investment in the Russian energy sector, as well as on technology transfer for Russian oil refineries.