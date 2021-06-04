Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba promised to respond to the statement of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko about his readiness to invite investigators from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) to Minsk. Writes about this UNIAN.

According to the minister, Ukraine does not want a direct confrontation with Belarus, but has enough tools to “hurt” everyone who does not respect its territorial integrity and cooperates with the militias. “I will not be bombarded with threats, but I want to say that there are things that we do not forgive,” said Kuleba.

He added that currently there are no diplomatic communication channels between Kiev and Minsk, although the embassies of both countries continue their work. “However, this is for solving humanitarian issues. There is no political dialogue between Ukraine and Belarus yet. Kiev did not recognize Lukashenka, ”the diplomat emphasized.

Lukashenko allowed investigators from the LPR to visit Minsk to interview the creator of the opposition Belarusian Telegram channel NEXTA Roman Protasevich, who was previously suspected of killing civilians in Donbass as part of the Azov nationalist battalion. “If the investigators leading this case have questions for them – you are welcome to us, please ask them questions, because they killed people there,” the Belarusian leader said.

Roman Protasevich was detained on May 23 in Minsk. He flew from Athens to Vilnius on a Ryanair plane, which made an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital after reporting an explosive device on board. He was accused of organizing riots.