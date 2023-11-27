Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov promised to fight pacifists in the country

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Alexey Danilov said that Russia is trying to drive the Ukrainian people into depression. This is reported by RIA News.

He believes that the Kremlin, through its agents, is convincing Ukrainians of the reality of the conflict between Vladimir Zelensky and the military. He explained that he was worried about both a possible coup and the upcoming elections in the country. Against this background, Danilov promised to fight adherents of “good Russians,” defenders of the Russian language and pacifists.

Earlier, Alexey Danilov said that Russia allegedly provoked a split between Vladimir Zelensky and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny.